Mass. State Police K9 finds domestic assault suspect hiding after tracking him across highway

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police K9 tracked a domestic assault suspect across a highway and through several yards before finding him hiding out in Northampton on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Sergeant Gary Hebert’s K9 Ruger is being credited with locating the suspect about a quarter-mile from the scene of the alleged crime.

In a Facebook post, state police said, “Hard to hide from that nose! Well done Sergeant Hebert and Ruger!”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident by Northampton police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)