Mass. State Police K9 finds drugs, gun during Holyoke traffic stop

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police K9 Indy is being credited with helping troopers arrest two people who were caught with drugs and a loaded gun in Holyoke.

Holyoke police called for K9 assistance about 7:46 p.m. on Saturday and state police sent Trooper Alex Berry and his canine partner, Indy, to assist with the traffic stop. That’s when police say Indy alerted to a narcotic odor on the driver’s side floor area.

After taking the two occupants out of the vehicle, officers found two separate baggies of suspected cocaine and a loaded .22-caliber Ruger handgun.

Both were arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing a loaded firearm.

Their names were not released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)