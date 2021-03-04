Mass. state police launch body-worn camera program

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police this week launched its Body-Worn Camera (BWC) system as personnel assigned to Troop F began training in the use of the cameras, officials announced Thursday.

Training will continue at Troop F over the next two weeks. Troop F will be the first of the MSP’s sections to be trained in and begin wearing the cameras, to be followed over the coming months by the other five geographic Troops, the Special Operations Troop, and members of other divisions, such as Academy staff.

“Our Body-Worn Camera system is the next step in the evolution of our officer safety and accountability initiatives,” State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher S. Mason said in a statement. “The camera system will provide valuable digital evidence in our mission to hold perpetrators accountable and will record interactions between officers and the public – thus ensuring that officers maintain the level of professionalism we demand, protecting officers and the public alike from any inaccurate descriptions of an interaction, and assisting us in assessing the credibility of any complaints made against officers.”

Troop F is stationed at Logan International Airport.

Motorola is the vendor contracted by the department to provide the system, which utilizes the company’s Watchguard V300 camera. Company officials are providing the training.

