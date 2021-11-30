Massachusetts State Police launched an internal affairs investigation after a video appeared to show a trooper asleep in a cruiser.

The video posted to YouTube on Nov. 21 shows someone knocking on the window of a state police cruiser, appearing to wake up a trooper inside.

A state police spokesperson wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation.”

No additional information has been released.

