Massachusetts State Police launched an internal affairs investigation after a video appeared to show a trooper asleep in a cruiser.

The video posted to YouTube on Nov. 21 shows someone knocking on the window of a state police cruiser, appearing to wake up a trooper inside.

A state police spokesperson wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation.”

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox