Mass. State Police looking for owner of found Marine Corps uniform

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help finding the owner of a Marine Corps uniform that was found in Holden on Tuesday.

Trooper Christopher LaVerde stumbled upon the garment bag on Main Street near the Rutland town line around 1:30 p.m.

“Thank you to Trooper LaVerde for stopping and picking it up out of the roadway,” the department said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaVerde at the state police Sturbridge barracks at 508-347-3352.

