Mass. State Police looking to track down owner of found Marine Corps uniform

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of a Marine Corps uniform that was found in Holden on Tuesday.

Trooper Christopher LaVerde stumbled upon the garment bag on Main Street near the Rutland town line around 1:30 p.m.

“Thank you to Trooper LaVerde for stopping and picking it up out of the roadway,” the department said in a Facebook post.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on who may be missing their uniform is asked to contact LaVerde at the state police Sturbridge barracks at 508-347-3352.

