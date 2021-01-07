BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police announced Thursday that they are continuing to monitor potential protest activity nationally and locally following violent riots that broke out at the United States Capitol.

Law enforcement members will be prepared for any event that could threaten public safety in the Bay State, according to state police.

“As always, our objective is to ensure that potential protestors in our areas of jurisdiction, regardless of the opinions they express, may demonstrate freely — provided they do so peacefully and with respect for the rights, safety, and property of other persons and the surrounding community,” state police said in a statement.

A mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday, resulting in four deaths and more than a dozen arrests.

This led to a march from Nubian Square in Roxbury to the Mass. State House of about 50 demonstrators calling for the removal of Trump from office.

There was no incidents or arrests and demonstrators dispersed by 8:30 p.m., state police said.

State police added that they are not aware of any threats to public safety in Massachusetts at this time.

