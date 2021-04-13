(WHDH) — A retired Massachusetts State Police K-9 who passed away Friday following a brief serious illness is being remembered by his former handler as a hardworking partner and a loving member of his family.

Tippett joined the state police canine unit in 2009 as one of the first dual-purpose patrol and firearm detection dogs.

He spent nine years on the force and was involved in major cases such as the Boston Marathon bombing.

Tippett also performed numerous protective sweeps, located suspects who fled from law enforcement, and participated in search and rescue missions for lost children, elderly people, and emotionally disturbed persons.

In addition, he provided public safety at Gillette Stadium during New England Patriots games.

His former handler, Sgt. Gregory Keane, said that when Tippett retired, “one of my greatest concerns was how would he adapt as a household pet. His energy, drive, and tenacity for work – all of which he was known for – might be too much in the house with my family.”

Keane went on to say that, “But, as always, the ability to learn and adapt that made him so special during his working career allowed him to settle and coexist in the house effortlessly.”

“Tippett became a regular on the couch, a coffee buddy, a bed hog, a great co-pilot on road trips, and a friendly companion to anyone that visited our house,” Keane recalled. “With a loud bark and wagging tail, he would greet you by dropping his toy at your feet or in your lap. I watched him bond with kids and adults, and even with those who didn’t care for dogs, he could coerce them to throw his toy!”

Keane added that Tippett brought a lot joy to his family during his three years of retirement.

State police say that Tippett is deeply mourned by the department and the Keane family.

