Mass. State Police Museum & Learning Center selling pink patches to fight cancer

Courtesy Massachusetts State Police Learning Center.

(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police is asking the public to pitch in as the Massachusetts State Police Musem & Learning Center sells pink patches as part of a Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The patches are available at the learning center’s gift shop Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending