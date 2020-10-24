Mass. State Police Museum & Learning Center selling pink patches to fight cancer

(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police is asking the public to pitch in as the Massachusetts State Police Musem & Learning Center sells pink patches as part of a Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The patches are available at the learning center’s gift shop Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The @MSPMLC is selling pink patches. Proceeds help fight cancer through the museum’s donation to @DanaFarber. You can visit the museum tomorrow or go online to get yours. Thank you to all who support this great cause. https://t.co/bk6pEVXh1c — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 24, 2020

Help us maximize our donation to @DanaFarber to wrap up Breast Cancer Awareness month. Our new Pink Patches are available at the MSPMLC Gift Shop today and tomorrow from 11am-4pm. Stop by and take a tour! Or get one at https://t.co/anwuwU5VNU pic.twitter.com/fFOqNezGFX — Mass State Police Museum & Learning Ctr (@MSPMLC) October 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)