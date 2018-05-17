Mass. State Police nab Atlanta homicide suspect

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a murder in Atlanta was arrested by state troopers Thursday morning in New Bedford, police said.

Detectives investigating an unrelated incident at 267 Rivet St. encountered Brejon Nabors, 27, who is suspected of fatally shooting an associate on April 3.

As troopers approached the door of a second-floor apartment, they heard movement inside and a man was spotted running across the roof a short time later, police said.

Troopers blocked the man from getting off the roof and persuaded him to come to a window, where they grabbed him and pulled him back into the house.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. After refusing to identify himself, troopers fingerprinted him and matched his identity to a suspect on the Atlanta Most Wanted List, according to police.

Nabors faces an additional fugitive from justice charge. He will be held while authorities arrange his rendition to Georgia to answer to the murder charge.

