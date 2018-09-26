Mass. State Police nab Level 3 sex offender in NH

Massachusetts State Police captured a Level 3 sex offender Wednesday at a trailer park in New Hampshire, officials say.

Richard Fleurant, 79, who was added to the list of Most Wanted Sex Offenders earlier this month, was the subject of warrants from Boston and Gardner charging him with failure to register, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department.

As part of their investigation, police discovered that Fleurant, whose last known address was in Gardner, was now living at a trailer park located by a river in New Hampshire.

About 10 a.m Wednesday, police located Fleurant inside his trailer at the Maple Grove Campground in Pembroke, New Hampshire.

Police say Fleurant is required to register as a sex offender because of his 1977 conviction on four counts of committing unnatural acts with a child under 16 in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in Weymouth the previous year.

Fleurant worked as building superintendent of an apartment complex and victimized teenage boys who frequented the premises, according to police.

He received a lengthy state prison sentence and was ordered to abide by Lifetime Sex Offender Registration requirements, police say.

