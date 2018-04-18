Mass. State Police payroll director charged with stealing more than $23,000 in funds

BOSTON (WHDH) – A payroll director for the Massachusetts State Police has been on unpaid leave for several months for allegedly stealing money from the department, police spokesman David Procopio said.

Denise Ezekiel, 49 of Holbrook, is charged with larceny over $250 in connection with the alleged misappropriation of more than $23,000 in travel and reimbursement funds through her role as director, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects a thorough investigation into the matter, especially given the recent pay scandals that have rocked the department.

“The good news is that this was a discovery that was made by the folks at the state police,” Baker said. “We expect and anticipate the district attorney to conduct a full-blown investigation.”

Ezekiel was paid $80,980 in 2017, according to state payroll records. Procopio says Ezekiel’s leave is indefinite.

Ezekiel is slated to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on Apil 23. She could face additional criminal charges.

A recent investigation found dozens of troopers assigned to patrol the Massachusetts Turnpike were being paid overtime for hours never worked.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

