EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts State Police troopers who patrol Logan Airport – Troop F – earned major overtime pay in recent years. So much so, that the Mass. State Police Department wants to make big changes to how the troop is staffed.

The vast majority of the women and men who work at Troop F at the airport earned more than Gov. Charlie Baker did last year. While no one there has been accused of any wrongdoing, big changes are coming anyway.

The highest paid state police troopers assigned to Troop F took home tons of money in 2017. The top three earners made $351,000, $309,000 and $299,440 – thanks to lots and lots of overtime.

Troop F patrols Logan Airport and other Port Authority properties.

“Troop F operates a unique police force, with its own canine unit, bomb squad and detectives, who collaborate with other authorities such as the Joint Terrorism Task Force and TSA on a regular basis,” Col. Kelly Gilpin said.

The State Police superintendent said an audit has shown the troopers actually worked all of the extra hours, but it has cost so much that state police will restructure the staffing levels at Troop F to reduce all the overtime.

“Over the 30 days, the State Police will work with MassPort to identify the appropriate staffing levels to determine if it is the public interest to add more personal to Troop F, which would reduce the reliance on overtime shifts to fulfill the troop’s importance mission,” Gilpin said.

The high paid state police officer at Troop F took home $351,000 in 2017, nearly $190,000 above his base salary. In fact, 11 troopers in Troop F doubled their pay in 2017, earning more in overtime than their base salary.

Twenty troopers made at least a $250,000 in 2017, despite their base salary being nowhere near that number. Most of the troopers in Troop F earned at least $50,000 in OT.

Despite its importance, Troop F is understaffed. When Mass. State Police looked into what seemed like bloated salaries, it was determined all the money was earned, but it still needs to change.

Troop F salaries have been posted on the state comptroller’s website; Troop F was previously the only troop whose salaries were not made public.

The State Police superintendent also said in the coming months that 30 new troopers will be added to Troop F to help reduce overtime hours.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)