NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police recovered the body of a missing swimmer in Newbury Wednesday night.

The United States Coast Guard, state and local police responded to reports of two swimmers in distress about one mile off the bridge in Parker River near Newburyport, according to a post on the USCG Twitter page.

The other swimmer was found safe.

No further details were released.

