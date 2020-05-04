MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Mounted Unit rescued a young boy who fell and broke his leg inside the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton Saturday.

The unit was among the first on the scene and assisted in preparing the boy for transport out of the woods.

“We were glad to be there to help and wish the boy a full recovery,” the department said in a post on their Twitter account.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)