Mass. State Police searching for owner of puppy found on highway

(WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of a puppy that was found along Interstate 93 over the weekend.

State police shared a tweet from Samantha Drinkwater, who says she found the dog on Saturday near the 1A junction.

“He’s gotta have an owner so please help me find them,” Drinkwater’s tweet said.

Drinkwater says the puppy is safe and has even attended a yoga class with her.

Anyone with information on the puppy is asked to contact police.

Anyone know this puppy? 🐶 Please share, let’s get the pup home. 🏡 https://t.co/mHDkJTrrx9 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 11, 2018

