Mass. State Police seek termination, restitution from 22 troopers in overtime scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that he will be seeking termination and restitution for 22 troopers in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Troop E overtime pay scandal.

Based on internal audits launched in 2017, the department referred a total of 46 current and former troopers to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, both of whom sought criminal charges against 10 individuals, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

Charges have since been filed against the 36 remaining troopers. Fourteen of the troopers were retired, but on Thursday, Mason directed internal affairs to notify the 22 personnel members still employed by state police that he would recommend their termination and seek full restitution from them.

The charges stem from an investigation into the citation, attendance, and earnings irregularities in the former Troop E.

“These notifications signal the beginning of the process to administer discipline for the 22 members charged,” Mason said. “I anticipate that a number of these officers will be terminated as a result of this process. In addition to the specific punishment imposed, we will ensure that restitution is ordered. In every case, we will require that the Trooper reimburse the taxpayers — dollar for dollar — any money paid for hours not worked, in addition to a substantive punitive penalty.”

Mason outlined a series of reforms within the department earlier this month, including the activation of automated vehicle locator technology in cruisers, increased supervisory oversight, regular auditing of time and attendance, and ongoing ethical training for all personnel.

“I will ensure that this disciplinary process progresses, that its results are fair, and that it is conducted with due process and with due regard to the serious nature of these findings,” Mason said. “Nothing less than the public trust depends upon it.”

Troop E was disbanded in May 2018.

@MassStatePolice Colonel Mason says investigative process is complete and now starts the discipline part. Seeking termination of troopers and wants dollar for dollar payback to the public. #7News pic.twitter.com/5a3yZpV8Yz — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 31, 2020

