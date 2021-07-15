BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are turning to the public for help acquiring horses for the department’s mounted unit.

“If you or someone you know is looking to place a horse in a great working environment, please consider the State Police Mounted Unit,” officials wrote on a “wanted” poster.

State police are seeking horses between the ages of 5 and 16, at least 64 inches tall, and preferably bay or black in color.

All horses will be put through a 60-day trial before a decision is made.

Anyone interested in donating or selling a horse is asked to send information about the animal, as well as a photo, to MSPMountedUnit@pol.state.ma.us.

WANTED… A few good horses. pic.twitter.com/06FrQMXt1a — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021

