State troopers seized a huge amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop in northeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

A search of the vehicle by Troop A troopers uncovered 14 kilos of fentanyl, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page

No additional details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

