State troopers found a large stash of fentanyl while conducting a traffic stop in northeastern Massachusetts Tuesday.

A search of the vehicle led Troop A officers to uncover 14 kilograms of fentanyl, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page

No additional details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

