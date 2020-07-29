Mass. State Police seize 500 bags of heroin during traffic stop

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper seized 500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Holyoke on Tuesday night, officials said.

Santiago Soltren-Ramirez, 31, was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Holyoke District Court on charges including possession to distribute a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, number plate violation, and equipment violation, according to state police.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Worcester Place around 7:30 p.m. stopped Soltren-Ramirez for allegedly committing a number of motor vehicle violations.

While speaking with Soltren-Ramirez, state police say the trooper spotted several wax paper folds stamped with blue ink in the center console of his vehicle. Several more wax bags reportedly fell from the suspect’s lap when he was ordered out of the car.

A search of Soltren-Ramirez’s Acura is said to have yielded 500 bags of heroin, MDMA pills, and more than $600 in cash.

Soltren-Ramirez was arrested and transferred to the Hampshire House of Correction.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)