Mass. state police sergeant relieved of duty after allegedly assaulting woman in NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state police sergeant is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Exeter, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Erickson is set to face a judge Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges including second-degree assault, simple assault, obstructing report of a crime, disobeying an officer, criminal trespassing, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

An officer responding to a reported 911 hang-up on Cypress Way just before 3 a.m. saw a man, later identified as Erickson, standing in the garage before he shut the door, a police report read.

The officer knocked on the door and spoke to the woman who called 911, who reportedly said that Erickson, her boyfriend, had just assaulted her and left the residence on foot through the back garage door.

Additional officers responded to Deepmeadow Variety where the woman said he usually parks his pickup truck and found the vehicle traveling inbound on Linden Street before turning onto Gary Lane.

They activated the emergency lights on their police cruisers, prompting Erickson to flee outbound on Court Street toward Kingston at about 80 mph, police say.

The officers were unable to stop the truck before it left Exeter, according to the police report.

The woman told officers Erickson was a Massachusetts state trooper who is married to another woman but that they had been in a relationship for about a year.

She told Erickson that he could stop by her residence to talk and end their relationship, the police report read.

During that discussion, the woman said Erickson took her phone, threw her down on the ground, covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, put his hand over her neck, head-butted her twice, scratched the inside of her cheek, and blocked the doorway.

The woman noted that Erickson appeared drunk and claimed he hung up on 911 when she called for help, prompting her to try to call 911 two more times.

Officers reported observing minor bruises and scratches on the woman.

State police say they took Erickson into custody at his home early Sunday morning and transported him to Exeter for booking. He was relieved of duty and all his state police equipment was seized.

A departmental hearing is scheduled for Erickson later this week to address his duty status.

An Internal Affairs case has also been open.

“We condemn, and have zero tolerance for, the actions as alleged,” state police said in a statement. “We will take appropriate administrative action as warranted by the outcome of the criminal case in New Hampshire and our own internal investigation.”

