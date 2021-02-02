Mass. state police sergeant relieved of duty while facing criminal charges in NH

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police sergeant has been relieved of duty after being taken into custody on charges out of Exeter, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

State police took Sgt. Bryan Erickson into custody at his home and transported him to Exeter for booking, according to state police. He was relieved of duty and all his state police equipment was seized.

A departmental hearing is scheduled for Erickson later this week to address his duty status.

An Internal Affairs case has also been open.

“We condemn, and have zero tolerance for, the actions as alleged,” state police said in a statement. “We will take appropriate administrative action as warranted by the outcome of the criminal case in New Hampshire and our own internal investigation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

