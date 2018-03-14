Mass. State Police to motorists: ‘Clear the snow before you go’

The Massachusetts State Police are once again reminding drivers to “clear the snow before you go.”

Tuesday’s nor’easter dumped more than two feet of snow in some areas, but police say snowfall totals should not deter drivers from clearing their vehicles.

They shared a photo of one driver with snow piled high on the roof and the rear window mostly covered up.

Police even shared a tutorial on how to clear snow.

Too many vehicles with too much #MAsnow on it, on the roads today! Please take the time for yourself and those around you to #ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo. Don’t get it? Watch this tutorial from Trooper @DustinGFitch https://t.co/OYm3r0kEdx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2018

