Mass. State Police trooper credited with saving baby who stopped breathing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is being credited with saving a baby who stopped breathing Wednesday night.

A 28-year-old Cambridge woman called police about 5:40 p.m. to report her eight-day-old baby boy was not breathing, state police say.

The mother and grandmother were traveling in an SUV on Soldiers Field Road in Boston, with the grandmother and infant in the back seat, and the grandmother was feeding the infant, according to police.

When the baby seemed in distress, the grandmother told the mother, who pulled into a parking lot.

Officers eventually located the vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The mother, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the baby on her lap and with the door open, informed police that the baby had stopped breathing and was turning blue, police say.

Trooper John Arone, a father of a 4-month-old himself, quickly assessed the situation, confirmed the baby was not breathing and checked the infant’s airway, according to police.

Arone, who did not see anything blocking the airway, then loosened the baby’s swaddling and gave the infant a pat on the back, causing the baby to release an air bubble and a large amount of saliva and formula, according to police.

The baby boy began to breathe again and started crying, police say.

The child and mother were later transported to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

