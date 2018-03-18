(WHDH) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was placed on administrative leave Sunday after he was allegedly drunk on the job, police confirm.

Trooper Jonathan Brown was in the middle of working an 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. shift, according to police, when he was relived of duty. Brown works at the Devens barracks.

Brown has been placed on leave pending a duty status hearing, State Police confirm.

Additional details were not immediately available.

