Mass. State Police trooper suspended pending assault and battery investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an assault and battery investigation, authorities said.

A complaint filed with the Boston Police Department links Trooper Matthew Hickey to an altercation with an individual outside Dorset Hall in Dorchester earlier this month, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

“We have no tolerance for the type of conduct that is alleged in the complaint. We have opened an internal affairs investigation and will closely monitor the judicial proceedings,” a statement from the department said.

Hickey was suspended earlier this week. He is slated to appear in court at a later date to face a charge of assault and battery.

A hearing to address Hickey’s duty status is in the process of being scheduled, according to Procopio.

The Boston Police Department is leading an investigation into the alleged incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

