FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers hit the ice in Foxborough on Friday as part of the State Police Association of Massachusetts’ 15th annual Charity Hockey Tournament.

The event gathered officers from across Massachusetts to play and raise money, with over 180 skaters participating.

“This is the one event where we all come together,” Steve Valair of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

The tournament allowed troopers of all skill levels an opportunity to take a break from work and participate in healthy competition while fundraising for a good cause.

“Some of the guys can’t even skate,” State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said. “But they’re out here just to have a good time.”

“It’s about the camaraderie,” McNamara said.

In addition to troopers, some famous faces made an appearance at this week’s event.

Among them was former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion Rob Ninkovich.

Ninkovich said he started to come to this event in the past and has continued to attend each year.

“It’s a great event here at the Foxborough ice hockey arena,” he said.

Friday’s tournament raised money for the State Police Memorial Fund. The event also collected funds for the Tamar Bucci Memorial Fund

Bucci was killed in Stoneham last year when a truck crashed into her cruiser while she was trying to help a motorist on the side of the road.

The fallen trooper’s family were given the honor of dropping the first puck Friday.

Soon, Bucci’s legacy will also be honored on the national level.

“Trooper Tamar Bucci will be placed on the wall this year down in Washington D.C.,” McNamara said. “Anytime that we’re at an event that honors troopers past, present, but specifically those that gave their life in the line of duty. It’s sobering and it’s an event of remembrance.”

Organizers said they’re grateful to be able to support one of their own, adding that this year’s event was a success.

