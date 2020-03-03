Mass. State Police troopers issue 578 warnings during first week of hands-free driving law

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of Bay State drivers failed to put down their cellphones in the days after Massachusetts’ new hands-free driving law took effect.

Troopers issued 578 warnings to motorists who were stopped for violating the law between Feb. 23 and March 1, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Drivers on roads and highways across the state are now forbidden from using any electronic device unless it’s in hands-free mode.

“Remember, drivers cannot handle cellphones, and can only use them in hands-free mode,” state police said in a tweet.

After April 1, violators will start facing monetary fines.

First-time violators will be slapped with a $100 fine. Second-time offenders will be forced to pay a $250 fine and complete a mandatory distracted driving educational program. Third and subsequent offenses will be punishable by a $500 fine, plus an insurance surcharge and the mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

Drivers can use their phone to call 911 to report an emergency.

