Mass. State Police warn drivers to slow down as weather warms up

SHREWSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning motorists to slow down as the weather warms up after one person was caught driving at nearly double the posted speed limit on a highway in Shrewsbury.

A citation posted on the department’s Facebook page showed the motorist was recently pulled over on Route 290 for driving 115 mph in a 65 mph zone.

“Recently, this driver was stopped traveling way to fast! At speeds like this, especially without a seat belt on, you are putting yourself in grave danger, as well as those traveling around you,” police said in the post.

Police urged drivers to “kick back, enjoy the warm air and keep it cool” this summer.



