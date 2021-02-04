Mass. state rep announces winner of state dinosaur contest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Representative who began an online poll last month to get kids interested in dinosaurs announced the winner on Thursday.

State Rep. Jack Lewis and the Museum of Science conducted the poll to get kids to vote on a potential state dinosaur. More than 30,000 flocked to the website to cast their vote and the Podokesaurus holyokensis was chosen.

“I didn’t expect this kind of response, and I am so grateful for it,” Lewis said.

The Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60 percent of the vote. The dinosaur was discovered on Mount Holyoke back in 1910.

Lewis said the fun online poll was meant to get children interested in the legislative process. Now that a winner was chosen, he’d like to see the state declare the Podokesaurus holyokensis its official dinosaur.

In the meantime, he hopes those who participated in the poll learned something:

“I continue to hope that this helps us all better understand the legislative process and to strengthen our study and funding of vital fields of science,” he said.

