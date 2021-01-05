(WHDH) — A Massachusetts state representative planning on filing legislation later this month to designate an official state dinosaur is asking the public to vote on which dinosaur should be chosen.

Jack Patrick Lewis, who represents the 7th Middlesex District, announced that he will file legislation on Jan. 15 based on a survey asking residents and those with close ties to the Commonwealth to pick between a Podokesaurus holyokensis and Anchisaurus polyzelus.

“While they aren’t the largest dinosaurs to roam the planet, they begin to tell the story of how dinosaurs came to rule the Earth,” Lewis wrote in the survey.

Twelve other states have already designated an official state dinosaur, according to Lewis.

He says that naming an official state dinosaur for Mass. would help kids and those young-at-heart learn about the legislative process.

With so much uncertainty in our world today, can you think of a better way to help kids (and those young-at-heart) learn about the legislative process than be naming an official Massachusetts State Dinosaur? Help me file this legislation by voting today!https://t.co/T5N9YZJYYj — Rep. Jack Lewis (@RepJackLewis) January 4, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)