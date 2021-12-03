(WHDH)–The fourth and final suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Machias, Maine earlier this month, officials announced on Friday.

This comes after police and troopers arrested three other suspects in connection with the Nov. 4 homicide last month.

Maine investigators identified the fourth suspect as as Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez, 41, who had ties to the Taunton area.

Officers searched multiple locations in Taunton for Sanchez, including a Tremont Street apartment. After being denied entry into the residence, troopers and officers set up surveillance cameras.

Approximately five minutes later, officers saw Sanchez running away from the building.

Troopers eventually caught up to Sanchez on Tremont Street and placed him under arrest, according to state police.

Pagan Sanchez was taken to the state police barracks in Middleboro for booking.

Nathaniel R. Genao, 23, who also had ties to the Bay State was taken into custody from a Rye Street apartment in New Bedford on Friday, Nov. 19 on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to Massachusetts State police.

The two other suspects were also arrested on Nov. 19 in Texas, police said.

