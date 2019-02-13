Mass. State Trooper agrees to plead guilty in connection with overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspended Mass. State Trooper has agreed to plead guilty to one count of embezzlement in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse, officials say.

Heath McAuliffe, 40, of Hopkinton, was a trooper assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate I-90, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

In 2016, McAuliffe earned approximately $164,680, which included approximately $60,908 in overtime pay, and in 2015, McAuliffe earned approximately $180,215, which included approximately $83,496 in overtime pay.

McAuliffe was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all, for which he arrived late, and from which he left early, officials say.

He agreed to plead guilty to collecting $7,860 for overtime hours that he did not work between August 2015 and August 2016.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of between six to twelve months incarceration.

A date for the plea hearing has not yet been scheduled.

