BOSTON (WHDH) - A probationary Massachusetts State Police trooper has been relieved of his duties after he was involved a drunken off-duty crash in Boston that left a motorcyclist dead early Friday morning, authorities said.

Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, was arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a state police spokesman said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on the southbound side of Interstate 93 near Freeport Street around 1:30 a.m. found 51-year-old Christopher Zike, of Winthrop, suffering from serious injuries.

Zike was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. It’s believe that he was on his way to work at IKEA in Stoughton when he crashed.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Carr lost control of his 2020 Ford Explorer, struck the median barrier, and came to a stop perpendicular to the two leftmost travel lanes, according to state police. Zike, who was riding a 1976 Honda CB750F, then struck Carr’s SUV.

Carr’s 24-year-old fiancée suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Prosecutor Amanda Cascione said that Carr consumed 6 or 7 alcoholic drinks with his fiancée and that he tried to kiss her moments before the crash.

“She indicated to troopers that the defendant leaned over in an attempt to kiss her and that the next thing she remembers happening was a collision and air bags being deployed,” Cascione told the court.

Carr graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy last week and he was assigned to the Westfield Barracks. He previoulsy spent five years on the force with the Springfield Police Department.

Carr was relieved from his duties overnight and he was terminated on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”

Defense attorney Joe Bernard said his client is “devastated.”

Carr has since posted $5,000 bail. A judge also ordered him to refrain from drinking and operating a vehicle.

He is due back in court at a later date.

