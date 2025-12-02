PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery and aggravated assault on a child under 14, according to the Plympton police department.

Michael Gagnon was released on $1,000 bail which was posted on November 26, one day after his arrest.

According to police, Gagnon was taken into custody at his home after an investigation by the Plympton County District Attorney’s Office, the Plympton police department, and the Department of Children and Families.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)