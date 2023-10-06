(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew McRae continues to recover and is now up and walking after he was critically hurt while visiting family in Salt Lake City in August when a suspected drunken driver slammed into a rideshare car he was in.

McRae broke several bones in the crash, including a broken neck and a spinal injury. In an update, the State Police Association of Massachusetts shared a video of McCrae walking with the help of a cane.

McRae has only been with the Massachusetts State Police since 2020.

The union is currently working to make sure McRae and his family are financially taken care of during his recovery.

There is a GoFundMe campaign set up to help McRae’s family. Learn more here.

