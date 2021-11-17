BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been relieved of duty and is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked and repeatedly punched his girlfriend during a violent altercation earlier this year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping, according to a state police spokesperson.

Prosecutors allege Cavaco pulled off Interstate 93 in the area of Gallivan Boulevard during a verbal altercation with his girlfriend on May 28 and choked, punched, and prevented her from exiting the vehicle before driving back to her apartment, authorities said.

Cavaco was arrested Wednesday morning and booked at the state police barracks in South Boston.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason says Cavaco has been suspended without pay for the duration of criminal and internal investigations.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Mason said in a statement. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Cavaco graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2020 and had been working out of the department’s Framingham barracks.

