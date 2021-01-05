Mass. state trooper shot on New Year’s Eve ‘doing well’

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper who was shot in Springfield on New Year’s Eve is “doing well,” officials announced Tuesday.

Christopher Gardner, 31, fired two rounds at state police cruisers after an altercation with another man in the area Nursery and Stafford streets around 11:20 p.m., authorities said.

The 26-year-old trooper was struck in the leg by one of the rounds while still in his cruiser, authorities added.

He exited the cruiser and a Springfield police officer provided emergency medical aid, which included applying a tourniquet to the trooper’s leg.

Gardner is facing two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by discharge of firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 50 feet of a building.

He was last being held at the House of Correction in Ludlow on $150,000 cash bail.

The injured trooper has since been released from the hospital and will remain on injured leave while recovering.

An investigation remains ongoing.

