BOSTON (WHDH) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been relieved of duty and is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked and repeatedly punched his girlfriend during a violent altercation earlier this year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail.

Prosecutors allege Cavaco pulled off Interstate 93 in the area of Gallivan Boulevard during a verbal altercation with his girlfriend on May 28 and choked, punched, and prevented her from exiting the vehicle before driving back to her apartment.

“[He] was making angry and jealous statements to her and began punching her in the face and head,” prosecutor Ian Polumbaum said in court. “Even though it was raining quite hard at the time, she said she tried to get out of the car and run away and he specifically prevented that by pulling her back in.”

The victim said the attack happened after the off-duty trooper had been drinking, driving and distracted by being on the phone.

According to Polumbaum, this case only came to light now because the alleged victim sought a restraining order to keep Cavaco from texting and trying to contact her after she broke off the relationship.

They said she provided photos of her injuries which she covered with makeup before going to work.

Cavaco’s lawyer, Brian Fahey, pointed out his ex-girlfriend is also a police officer and questioned her decision to withhold her story until now.

“This is an experienced person with experience in the system who did not report any of this any of these events,” Fahey said. “This is a very bad breakup but there’s a lot more than in that police report or state police investigation, that’s being presented here and my client is looking forward to his day in court.”

Cavaco was arrested Wednesday morning and booked at the state police barracks in South Boston.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason says Cavaco has been suspended without pay for the duration of criminal and internal investigations.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Mason said in a statement. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Cavaco graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 2020 and had been working out of the department’s Framingham barracks.

He will be fitted with a GPS monitor if he posts bail, according to Rollins.

“Members of law enforcement have a vital, highly regarded role in society and overwhelmingly, these officers serve with distinction, courage and compassion for the communities they protect,” Rollins said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as with any profession, there are a small number whose actions are shocking, unacceptable and, as we allege here, criminal.”

