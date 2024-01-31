FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts state troopers who are among the six people facing federal charges in connection with an alleged bribery scheme have been suspended without pay indefinitely, state police said.

Following duty status hearings this morning at General Headquarters, the Massachusetts State Police ordered Sgt. Gary Cederquist and Trooper Joel Rogers suspended without pay indefinitely.

Cederquist and Rogers were indicted yesterday by the United States Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts with offenses related to allegedly providing truncated commercial driver license tests to applicants and passing applicants who tested unsatisfactorily.

Cederquist and Rogers were both assigned to the Commercial Driver Licensing Unit at the time of the offenses. Two former unit members, Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes, who retired in 2022 and 2021 respectively, have also been charged in the case.

The Department noted it continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the investigation and prosecution of the alleged offenses and has provided federal prosecutors with records and information related to the unit and its members in response to more than 15 subpoenas or other requests for information received by the Department since the fall of 2022.

