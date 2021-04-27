BOSTON (AP) — Students at all nine schools in the Massachusetts state university system will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to participate in on-campus activities this fall, the schools’ presidents announced.

The requirement applies to undergraduate and graduate students attending in-person classes, conducting on-campus research, living on campus or participating in other campus activities.

“Prior to the beginning of the fall semester and following state, federal and legal guidance, the Massachusetts State Universities will require all students to be fully immunized before returning to campus in September,” James Birge, president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and chair of the Massachusetts State University Council of Presidents said in a statement Monday.

Medical and religious exemptions will be made.

The other eight schools are Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Salem State, Westfield State, Worcester State, the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Combined, they have about 52,000 students.

The presidents said they expect all faculty and staff will also be fully vaccinated prior to their return to campus for the fall semester.

