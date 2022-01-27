The Massachusetts Steamship Authority is warning riders of the possibility for cancellations this weekend due to a nor’easter that is expected to bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding, and blizzard conditions to the region this weekend.

“A winter storm with high winds is forecast for Saturday, and service may be canceled for most or all of the day on both routes. Please watch the forecast if you are traveling,” the Authority said in a tweet.

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast late Friday night. Flakes will start flying in the Bay State early Saturday morning with snow and wind ramping up by midday.

