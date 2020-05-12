Mass. students, parents create 15 petitions as they plead for ‘real’ graduations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and parents in Massachusetts are calling on their schools to host in-person graduations later in the year due to commencement ceremonies that have been forced to move to a virtual format by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 petitions have been started by students and parents across the United States, whose dreams of walking the stage or watching their child wear a cap and gown at graduation, have been dashed by the COVID-19 crisis, according to Change.org.

In the Commonwealth, 15 petitions have been started by local students and parents. They are as follows:

Schools nationwide have been forced to rethink the traditional graduation and shift to virtual commencements via video conferencing software because of social distancing and shelter-in-place orders that have been issued to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The idea of graduating on Zoom has been met with pushback, according to Change.org. More than 550,000 individuals have now signed petitions demanding an opportunity to have the event in-person at a later when restrictions have been lifted.

“The biggest trend on Change.org right now is being led by hundreds of students, urging high school and colleges to reschedule or postpone graduations canceled by COVID-19,” said Michael Jones, Managing Director of Campaigns. “There are petitions from almost every state, signed by thousands of students who don’t want their senior years to disappear without some kind of recognition.”

