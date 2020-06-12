Mass. suspends license of doctor who allegedly conducted ‘inappropriate examinations’ on Harvard students

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Board of Medicine announced Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against a doctor who allegedly conducted “inappropriate and substandard examinations” on students at Harvard University.

The board moved to suspend Dr. Bernard E. Kreger’s medical license after finding that he poses a serious threat to public health, safety, and welfare, officials said.

Kreger conducted inappropriate and substandard examinations on student members of the Harvard Glee Club “over the course of many years,” according to the board.

He had been practicing medicine in Massachusetts since 1967 and had been working out of Boston Medical Center prior to the suspension.

Kreger can now request a hearing at the Division of Administrative Law Appeals within seven days.

No additional details were immediately available.

