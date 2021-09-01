(WHDH) — An emergency crew from Massachusetts arrived in Louisiana to assist the residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Massachusetts Task Force 1 traveled for a day and a half before arriving at the storm-ravaged state.

They received their work assignment and area of operation from the Incident Support Team.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

Power and water outages as a result of the storm have affected hundreds of thousands of people.

