PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts Urban Search and Rescue Task Force are hard at work in Portland, Oregon, assessing wildfire damage and searching for people who have gone missing.

A team of about 25 members took a flight from Boston to Portland Tuesday morning before beginning their first assignments Wednesday.

“We take pride in representing our country and being the best we can to help other people,” said Mark Foster, of the task force.

They are slated to stay in Portland for two weeks.

The wildfires have wreaked havoc on the West Coast, leaving behind scorched land and buildings.

