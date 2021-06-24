BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Task Force Urban Search and Rescue team on Thursday held a demonstration showing how dogs locate trapped survivors under rubble after a beachfront condo building partially collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person and trapping others.

The task force team, stationed in Beverly, uses piles of debris to train dogs to go in and locate people trapped under rubble.

A video from Thursday’s demonstration shows 3-year-old Loki going through the debris.

Loki’s handler said she is trained to find people who are alive but can’t be seen. Other dogs are trained for recovery purposes.

“Each dog has an alert. In our case, the dog will go over and probably bark probably for 30 seconds and stay with that person,” said program manager Mark Foster.

The team in Beverly has not been called upon to help search and rescue efforts in Florida, but they say they are at the ready.

