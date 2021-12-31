BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling on state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to keep all schools closed on Monday except for staff COVID-19 testing.

“To protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent to allow districts to use Jan. 3 for administering COVID-19 tests to school staff and analyzing the resulting data,” MTA President Merrie Najimy wrote in a statement released Friday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday that 200,000 rapid at-home COVID-19 tests would be distributed for school staff; however, this distribution has been delayed due to supply chain restraints.

School districts across the state will still reopen next week as scheduled, according to DESE.

“Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced,” Najimy wrote.

She added that using Monday as a day for testing and analyzing data would allow for the school districts to make the appropriate decisions around staffing needs so they can continue in-person learning for students if it is safe or develop contingency plans if necessary.

“It will also make it more likely that school staff already preparing to return to work on Jan. 3 will be more readily available for testing, thereby overcoming the logistical hurdles posed by the Baker administration’s failure to make adequate plans for the process,” Najimy wrote.

She continued that delaying the return to school could pose challenges for some families; however, adding that “if there were a blizzard on Sunday evening, nobody would question the wisdom of declaring Monday a snow day.”

