Mass. teachers rally at State House in support of remote learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Massachusetts teachers who feel it’s unsafe to return to the classroom amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic rallied at the State House on Wednesday in support of beginning the new school year with fully-remote learning.

Leaders of teachers unions from across the Bay State made it clear that their members may not return to school if districts don’t throughly inspect buildings and outfit them with necessary equipment that is needed to safeguard against the transmission of COVID-19.

Teachers are pushing for widespread, in-school testing, a contact tracing system and access to community transmission rates.

“If educators will not go into the buildings, but conduct their duties remotely, then it’s not a done deal,” said Merrie Najemy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. “The districts have to continue to negotiate locally and educators have to be wiling to go into the buildings.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that 371 of the 400 districts had submitted their reopening plans as of Monday, and 70 percent involved either a full return to in-person classes or a hybrid of remote and in-person learning. He said 30 percent were pursuing a fully remote model.

The Middleton School Committee has opted to send all elementary students back to class in September, even though the state’s COVID map shows the town shaded in yellow. The state’s guidance for code yellow schools calls for hybrid or remote learning.

“I’m disappointed because teachers I feel spoke at the [school committee] meeting and they just weren’t really heard,” said parent Koryn Alexander. “They aren’t listening to the community either.”

Middleton’s neighboring communities of Boxford and Topsfield are planning to begin school with a hybrid approach to learning.

Alexander said she has opted to have her children continue on with remote learning because she doesn’t think they will “be safe being three feet apart from other children.”

Parents have the option to opt out of in-person learning, and as of Wednesday, many teachers are preparing to exercise that right as well.

Baker has suggested that more news about schools and COVID-19 could come in the next few days.

